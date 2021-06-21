Not filing Income Tax Return? Be ready to pay higher TDS from next month

"In the last budget, a new section 206AB was introduced to deduct a higher rate of TDS in the cases where income tax return not filed for the last two previous years and the TDS deducted in each of these two previous years exceeds ₹50,000. Basically, Government wants to ensure the filing of return of income by those people who have suffered a reasonable amount of TDS/TCS," said Abhishek Soni, Co-Founder and CEO, Tax2win.in.

