Not just mutual funds: A peek into PGIM India’s new growth plans
Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Aniruddha Naha will exit MFs and head new verticals; Vinay Paharia will be the new CIO
It was among the fastest-growing fund houses in the country till 2018. That was the year it faced an existential crisis and investors began to shun its schemes. Then came the change in ownership. It has been a tumultuous journey since, but PGIM India Mutual Fund has come a long way. And, to now bolster its presence, the fund house has hired a new chief investment officer. It also has some aggressive plans to bring back investors to its fold: The firm is set to get into alternative investment funds (AIFs) soon. It will also have an international business to manage foreign money coming into the Indian markets.
