Not many borrowers may go for loan restructuring: Bankers

Many retail borrowers who opted for moratorium may not go for loan restructuring, according to bankers and experts.

Banks, including State Bank of India and Federal Bank, have also indicated that they do not expect a large number of borrowers to opt for restructuring of loans.

“As of now (21 September), not many customers have approached us for loan restructuring. Of our total book, only 9% had availed of moratorium, and, of these, some subsequently started repaying their EMIs," said C. S. Setty, managing director-retail and digital banking, SBI, at a conference, recently.

A Federal Bank official expected the same. “We don’t think there will be many retail borrowers looking for restructuring, as some of those who availed of the moratorium have started repaying loans," Babu K.A., senior vice-president and head, loan collection and recovery, Federal Bank, told Mint.

Some of them who were facing a cash crunch earlier are now in a position to repay their loans, while others took the moratorium to preserve cash even though they didn’t face salary cuts or job losses, according to a survey by Paisabazaar, an online marketplace for financial products. The company surveyed 8,616 individuals, who have a debt outstanding of ₹1 lakh or more.

According to the survey, 40% of the customers who took moratorium said that they can afford to pay their EMIs now. Of those who took the moratorium, 23% said they had no negative impact on their income and they took the moratorium to preserve cash.

Some of the borrowers who availed of the moratorium may want to opt for restructuring, but it may not be available to them. The loan recast is only available to those who can prove that their income has taken a hit due to covid-19. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines, banks should be diligent about customers who are receiving loan restructuring.

Many banks are asking customers to provide salary slips, bank statements and other documents to prove that they had suffered income loss before sanctioning loan recast. It is at the discretion of the bank to approve or reject the restructuring application.

If you can repay the loan despite the pay cuts, don’t opt for restructuring. You will not only have to pay a fee to avail of it, but your loan burden will increase significantly. The interest that lenders will not charge you during the restructuring period (up to two years) will be added to the principal amount, and additional interest will be charged on it.

