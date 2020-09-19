Not past returns, this should be your reason to invest in international equities

Investments in international equity by Indian investors have surged over the last few months as investors have seen high returns from this asset class during the pandemic. But in the past three weeks, as US technology stocks fell, the markets have come down from the peak. Here we will not discuss 'why, and by how much' the international stocks went up or have come down, but try to understand what you can expect from investing in international equities. Here, we will try to bring out a right frame of mind to invest in international equities, if at all your risk profile allows.