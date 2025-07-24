Not SIPs, here’s what Edelweiss’ Radhika Gupta thinks you should spend money on, ‘I always tell everyone, take time to…’

A well-known proponent of the SIP or systematic investment plan, as a savings and investment tool for young Indians, Edelweiss Mutual Fund Chief Radhika Gupta has now advocated for spending your money another way.

Writing on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Radhika Gupta wrote in Hindi and English, emphasising that the fruits of hardwork are to be enjoyed, not only saved.

‘A good middle path exists’, says Radhika Gupta Radhika Gupta admitted that while it is her job to sell SIPs, she does advovate for people to “enjoy the fruits of your hardwork” and find a good middle ground between spending and saving/investing.

“Started this journey with a dream, now a small joy fills my heart. The sweetness of hardwork is a different kind of joy.” (roughly translated from Hindi) she said on X, on July 23.

Adding, “My job is to sell SIPs, but I always tell everyone — young and old — to take the time to enjoy the fruits of your hardwork. Save, but also spend, on things that give you joy, because it makes the journey worth it.”

“At the end of the day, life is not a race of who has the highest NAV of most rupees, but who has lived most joyfully. The middle path exists, and it is good one,” she noted.

Radhika Gupta on blindly following finfluencers, stability of SIPs A prominent figure on social media, interacting with everyday investors on X, Radhika Gupta often advices followers on various investment options and the potential market risks.

In June, she cautioned ordinary investors against looking for high returns without understanding the risks, noting that finfluencers use FOMO to push “crazy investment opportunities” that are meant for more seasoned players.

She has also extensively batted for SIPs as a mode of investment that crores of common investors use to put their collective trust in the mutual funds market.