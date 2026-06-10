Not transferring your PF when switching jobs could cost you tax-free withdrawal benefits — Here's why

Switching jobs often means getting a new EPF account linked to your new employer but you should not overlook an important step which is transferring the balance from your old employees' provident fund account. While leaving previous EPF accounts untouched may seem harmless, it can have consequences when it comes to withdrawals and tax benefits.

One of the key advantages of transferring your EPF balance is that it helps maintain continuity of service. This continuity is an important factor that determines whether your provident fund withdrawal qualifies for free-tax treatment. Failing to transfer your PF when changing jobs could therefore affect your eligibility for certain benefits in the future.

Why not transferring your PF balance can be a loss for the account holder When you change jobs, your EPF account is not automatically transferred to your new employer's records. You need to initiate the transfer process through the EPFO Member Sewa portal, while your Universal Account Number (UAN) remains the same and the old balance stays in the previous account until then.

PF withdrawals become tax-free after five years of continuous service and transferring your balance helps maintain that continuity across jobs. If you leave multiple accounts unlinked, the continuous service calculation resets, which can trigger taxes on withdrawals later.

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In most cases, PF withdrawals or advances can be made only from the current active Member ID. Leaving money in old inactive accounts can also lead to taxable interest on unclaimed balances over time.

Since a new PF Member ID is created with each job under the same UAN, not consolidating accounts can make tracking contributions and total savings more difficult. When you finally decide to withdraw your PF money or take an advance, you can generally only execute it from your current and active Member ID.

Process to merge PF accounts The transfer process has become easier in recent years, as EPFO allows members to submit transfer requests online through its member portal, provided their UAN is activated and linked with Aadhaar.

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO, and then sign in using your UAN and password. If you forgot the password, click on the reset option.

Step 2: Select 'one member and one EPF account' link under the online services tab, which will lead you to another window showing your personal details and EPF account of the current employer where the transfer will be credited.

Step 3: Fill in the required information, which includes the registered phone number, UAN number,

Step 4: Click on ‘Generate OTP’. Once you receive the one-time password on your registered mobile number. enter it on the portal for verification.

Step 5: A new window will pop up where you need to enter information about your earlier EPF accounts that you want to merge.

Step 6: Lastly, before clicking ‘Submit’, mark the declaration box.