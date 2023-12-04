Notes from India’s answer to Berkshire Hathaway
Summary
- The central message at PPFAS Mutual Fund’s annual unitholders meeting, despite its stellar returns, was to temper expectations
A few days ago, the annual unitholders meeting of PPFAS Mutual Fund happened in Mumbai. It is the only such event that happens in the mutual fund industry where unit holders can come and ask questions about any stock in the portfolio. I’ve been moderating it for two years in a row, both as a journalist and a unit holder myself. I’ve invested a meaningful part of my savings in PPFAS Flexicap Fund since 2020. The fund has delivered roughly 23% CAGR over the past 3 years—and these have been very real for me, rather than a mere journalistic exercise.