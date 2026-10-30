November 2026 income tax calendar: Check key deadlines for TDS payments, tax certificates and ITR filing

November has several important income tax compliance deadlines for taxpayers and TDS deductors. These include monthly TDS payments, issuance of TDS and TCS certificates, and the extended income tax return (ITR) filing deadline for audit taxpayers.
Here are the key November deadlines to keep track of.
Tax deducted or collected at source (TDS/TCS) during October 2026 must be deposited with the Central Government by 7 November.
This applies to deductors and collectors responsible for depositing tax deducted or collected during the previous month.
Another compliance requirement due on this date relates to uploading declarations received in Form 127 under the Income-tax Rules, 2026. This form is a declaration furnished by a buyer to the seller under Section 394 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, where the buyer seeks to avoid tax deduction at source (TDS).
Deductors must issue TDS certificates in Form 132 by 14 November for tax deducted during September 2026 under the Income-tax Act, 2025.
Form No 132 is a TDS certificate issued for tax deducted on specified transactions, including rent payments, transfers of immovable property, payments for technical services, and transfers of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs).
Deductors must issue this certificate within 15 days from the due date for filing the corresponding challan-cum-statement in Form No 141.
15 November is an important compliance date for deductors and collectors.
21 November is an important date for businesses and taxpayers covered by specified audit requirements.
The deadline for filing ITR for Assessment Year (AY) 2026–27 has been extended from 31 October to 21 November 2026 for taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited. These taxpayers were required to submit their tax audit reports by 21 October 2026.
30 November is the deadline for filing ITR for AY 2026–27 for taxpayers required to furnish a report under Section 92E of the Income-tax Act, 1961. This includes taxpayers engaged in international or domestic transactions subject to transfer pricing provisions.
Additionally, Form 141 must be furnished by 30 November for specified TDS deductions made during October 2026. Form 141 is a consolidated challan-cum-statement for reporting TDS deductions on transactions such as transfers of immovable property, rent payments, payments to contractors or professionals by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and transfers of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs).
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official Income Tax Department website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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