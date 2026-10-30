November 2026 income tax calendar: Check key deadlines for TDS payments, tax certificates and ITR filing

November has several important income tax compliance deadlines for taxpayers and TDS deductors. These include monthly TDS payments, issuance of TDS and TCS certificates, and the extended income tax return (ITR) filing deadline for audit taxpayers.

Here are the key November deadlines to keep track of.

7 November: TDS payment deadline for October Tax deducted or collected at source (TDS/TCS) during October 2026 must be deposited with the Central Government by 7 November.

This applies to deductors and collectors responsible for depositing tax deducted or collected during the previous month.

Another compliance requirement due on this date relates to uploading declarations received in Form 127 under the Income-tax Rules, 2026. This form is a declaration furnished by a buyer to the seller under Section 394 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, where the buyer seeks to avoid tax deduction at source (TDS).

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14 November: TDS certificates for specified deductions Deductors must issue TDS certificates in Form 132 by 14 November for tax deducted during September 2026 under the Income-tax Act, 2025.

Form No 132 is a TDS certificate issued for tax deducted on specified transactions, including rent payments, transfers of immovable property, payments for technical services, and transfers of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs).

Deductors must issue this certificate within 15 days from the due date for filing the corresponding challan-cum-statement in Form No 141.

15 November: TDS and TCS certificates 15 November is an important compliance date for deductors and collectors.

Form 131: Deductors must issue Form 131 for TDS other than salary, pension or interest income of senior citizens for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This certificate helps taxpayers verify the tax deducted from their income.

Form 133: Tax collectors must issue TCS certificates for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. It provides details of tax collected at source.

Form 137: Government offices that deposited TDS/TCS for October without producing a challan must furnish this statement by 15 November. 21 November: Extended ITR deadline for audit cases 21 November is an important date for businesses and taxpayers covered by specified audit requirements.

The deadline for filing ITR for Assessment Year (AY) 2026–27 has been extended from 31 October to 21 November 2026 for taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited. These taxpayers were required to submit their tax audit reports by 21 October 2026.

30 November: ITR deadline for transfer pricing cases and Form 141 30 November is the deadline for filing ITR for AY 2026–27 for taxpayers required to furnish a report under Section 92E of the Income-tax Act, 1961. This includes taxpayers engaged in international or domestic transactions subject to transfer pricing provisions.

Additionally, Form 141 must be furnished by 30 November for specified TDS deductions made during October 2026. Form 141 is a consolidated challan-cum-statement for reporting TDS deductions on transactions such as transfers of immovable property, rent payments, payments to contractors or professionals by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and transfers of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs).