Now, a standard insurance cover for travellers’ ease

Amit Chhabra, head, health and travel insurance, Policybazaar.com, said that just like Arogya Sanjeevani (health insurance) and Saral Jeevan Bima (term life insurance) policies, the standard travel product will have a basic cover that all insurers will have to offer. The product, across insurers, will have the same features, benefits, inclusions and exclusions, though the sum insured, prices, service levels and claim settlement rate may differ. “Travel insurance is one of the least penetrated segments in India and considering the pandemic, Irdai is making sure that travellers do not face any difficulty. Launching a standard travel policy will help bring uniformity and certainty," said Chhabra.