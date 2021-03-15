Now all capital gains, dividend and interest earned will be reported to tax dept

"The purpose of reporting these transactions is to enable the tax department to provide this information pre-filled in the ITR forms to the taxpayers as announced in the Budget speech of 2021 by the Finance Minister. There is no monetary ceiling prescribed for reporting these transactions. Therefore, each and every transaction will be reported to the tax department and the same will be provided pre-filled to the taxpayers for ease of filing Income-tax returns," said Tarun Kumar, a Delhi-based chartered accountant