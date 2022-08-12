Now, contribute to your NPS account via UPI. Here's how to do

You can now contribute to your National Pension System (NPS) account through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the country's instant real-time payment system. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched a UPI handle for depositing contributions through D-Remit for the benefit of subscribers. Currently, the contributions were carried out using other internet banking mediums such as IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS. With the UPI handle now in motion, the process for voluntary contributions by subscribers will further ease, become quicker and more flexible.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}