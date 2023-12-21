Now, easily contribute to NPS using UPI-enabled QR code. Details here
Contributions to the National Pension System (NPS) by investors can be made through a Quick Response (QR) code based on D-remit, as reported by Business Today. Subscribers can utilise any UPI-enabled app to contribute by scanning their QR codes. These personalised QR codes, specific to tier I and II accounts, can be saved offline for convenient future transactions, said the report.