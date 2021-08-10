Now invest in   like  Google, Facebook via  NSE

You can remit money to GIFT City under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). LRS has a cap of $250,000 per year. The stocks will be held in your demat account in GIFT City. You will have to disclose all holdings in GIFT City as if they were foreign assets in your income tax return. Short-term capital gains in such stocks are taxed at slab rate, and long-term capital gains at 20% along with the benefit of indexation—on par with debt mutual funds in India. The holding period for long-term capital gains for foreign stocks is two years and foreign exchange-traded funds is three years.