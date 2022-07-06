Now is the time to learn from investing misconceptions4 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 09:46 PM IST
- Try out new investments, if you can afford to lose. But don’t be irrational
Investing isn’t about making short term gains but creating the right balance which drives returns in the long term. Let’s take the case of 40-year-old Shivam, who was part of the Great Resignation Wave of 2021, and is now part of the start-up layoffs. Two years back, he moved from a company where he worked for over 7 years to a new-age company. The salary was 60% higher and he was swayed by friends and colleagues taking up startup jobs with fancy designations and packages. For the last two months though, Shivam has been struggling to figure out his finances and life as he looks for a job.