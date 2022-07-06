Now is the time to learn from investing misconceptions

It is okay to try out new investments, provided you can afford to lose that money. But do not become irrational. Crypto fixed deposits were touted as an equally safe but higher yielding alternative to regular FDs. Those who delved further into the product found that investors were actually lending their coins and earning an interest. This is lending income and not FDt interest. Further, there is no deposit guarantee insurance on these deposits. Most cyrpto lending platforms overseas are under distress and are not allowing users to withdraw coins. The biggest risks come from not knowing what you are doing. Investors still have a chance to exit (even though at a loss) and protect further capital erosion. It is better to attempt course correction and build the right portfolio as market excesses revert to mean.