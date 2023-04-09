Now make fund transfer from bank account to PO savings account, PPF account or Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts (SSY) without adding beneficiary: Here’s how

Bank account holders can transfer funds from their bank accounts to a PO savings account and vice versa by using NEFT and RTGS services. Moreover, account users can use the NEFT service to transfer money from their bank accounts to their public provident funds (PPF) and sukanya samriddhi accounts (SSA). The most recent SB Order No. 09/2023 from the Ministry of Communications states that contributions can be made online, with or without adding a beneficiary.

