Now open and close NSC & KVP accounts online using DOP net banking: Here’s how

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022–23, which runs from July 1 to September 30, the interest rates on the various small-savings schemes have remained the same. At the moment, the 5-Year National Savings Certificates (NSC) offer an interest rate of 6.8% compounded annually and payable at maturity. A minimum deposit of Rs. 1000 and in multiples of Rs. 100 with no maximum limit are required to open an NSC account. The interest rate offered by Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), however, would remain at 6.9% annually compounded. An individual must deposit a minimum of Rs. 1000 in multiples of Rs. 100 with no maximum limit in order to open a KVP account.