Now open APY account online using Aadhaar eKYC without visiting a bank branch

As of now, the enrollment under the scheme occurs through physical, net banking or other digital modes provided by the respective APY-SPs. To increase the outreach and further simplify the process of subscription, PCRA (Protean e-Governance Technologies Central Recordkeeping Agency) has provided eAPY, the digital on boarding facility through Aadhaar eKYC/XML as an additional option.

