Now, PhonePe users can create and use multiple UPI IDs from leading banks

PhonePe continued its lead on UPI payments, clocking the highest volume of 968.7 million transactions in January, up by 7% from December 2020, and processing a total value of ₹1.92 trillion, beating rival Google Pay. PhonePe processed close to 42% of the overall UPI transactions, which stood at 2.3 billion in January 2021, and 44% in terms of overall payment value. Google Pay processed close to 853.5 million (37%) UPI transactions in January, compared with 855 million in December 2020.

