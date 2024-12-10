Now you can avoid taxes like the rich and famous

Alpha is also part of the coming launch of the Cambria Tax Aware ETF, or TAX, in October. A more complicated proposition, it allows investors who seed the fund with their own in-kind contributions to benefit from a loophole similar to one used by the wealthy to defer capital-gains tax on real estate. The benefit is a more diversified portfolio, but they initially own the hodgepodge of stocks they and others use to seed the fund. Taxes are still due eventually.