Now you can invest as little as 10 in Navi Mutual Fund schemes

For schemes such as Navi Liquid Fund, Navi Regular Savings Fund (hybrid scheme investing predominantly in debt papers) and Navi Flexi Cap Fund, for example, the minimum application amount has been reduced from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 10 (and in multiples of Re. 1 thereafter). For these schemes, the minimum additional application amount has been brought down from Rs.100 to Rs. 10 (and in multiples of Re. 1 thereafter). This also applies to Navi Mutual Fund’s Equity Hybrid Fund, a hybrid scheme investing primarily in equity, and the Large & Midcap Fund.