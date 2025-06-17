Now, you can transfer mutual fund units held outside demat to others. Here’s how
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 17 Jun 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Summary
Transfers, gifts and joint holder changes for non-demat mutual fund units can now be done online — but tax treatment differs for each route.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In a major shift for mutual fund investors, units held in Statement of Account (SoA) form — that is, outside of demat accounts — can now be transferred to relatives or even third parties entirely online. This long-standing restriction has been eased with new features rolled out by mutual fund registrar and transfer agencies (RTAs), opening up new flexibility for investors looking to gift or restructure their holdings.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story