NPCI dismisses speculation over GST burden due to UPI merchant discount rate as ‘incorrect’ — Here's what it said…

The National Payments Council of India (NPCI) dismissed as “incorrect” speculation that goods and services tax (GST) on UPI merchant discount rate (MDR) will burden small merchants and make digital payments costly.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, NPCI stated that since MDR applies only on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions over ₹2,000, payments below this “continue to have zero MDR and therefore zero GST impact”.

Thus, the allegations “that GST on UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will burden small merchants and make digital payments costly… is incorrect”, it said, adding that government data indicates transactions of up to ₹2,000 constitute more than 96% of UPI merchant transaction volume.

How will GST on MDR be applied? NPCI explains… “As a result, the overwhelming majority of UPI payments will not attract MDR and hence no GST on MDR. Further, GST paid on MDR by a merchant will be adjusted against the GST payable on the sale of goods, in the same manner that input taxes are set off against output tax liability. Consequently, merchants do not bear the cost of GST on the MDR amount paid by them,” it explained.

Further, it said that merchants with monthly UPI receipts of up to ₹1 lakh are not liable to pay MDR and therefore do not even have the issue of GST on MDR. These are classified as person-to-person merchant (P2PM) or small and micro merchants and thus treated as person-to-person transactions — zero MDR. The provision is aimed at protecting street vendors, neighbourhood shops and other small businesses from additional payment costs, as per the statement.

“Hence, apprehensions that GST on MDR will impose an additional burden on merchants are misplaced. The overwhelming majority of UPI transactions and small merchants remain unaffected,” it added.

MDR: 0.4% charge to apply on certain UPI transactions The clarification follows a new MDR framework from the NPCI last week, which imposes 0.4% MDR to apply on certain UPI transactions over ₹2,000 with effect from 15 October.

As per the framework, UPI merchant transactions (person-to-merchant i.e. P2M) above ₹2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4%, even as consumers continue to transact free of cost using UPI. Further, the charge is capped at ₹300 per transaction for payments of ₹75,000 and more.

The government has said majority of P2M transactions will remain unaffected, while MDR will be distributed among payment ecosystem participants, including banks and payment application providers. “UPI transactions accounting for 70% of transaction value will remain completely outside the MDR framework,” as per a statement from the Ministry of Finance on 15 September.

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Here's a breakdown of the applicable changes for merchants: