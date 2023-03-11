NPS calculator: How to get ₹2.94 lakh monthly pension by ₹12500/month NPS contribution — explained3 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 07:17 AM IST
- Pension calculator: NPS account may yield 10 per cent NPS interest rate in long term if equity debt exposure is kept in 60:40 ratio, say experts
NPS calculator: Opening a National Pension System (NPS) account is advised by most of the investment advisors as NPS scheme is a unique investment tool, which gives exposure in both equity and debt via single investment. Experts advise this unique pension scheme for retirement planning as it allows an account holder to earn around 10 per cent annual NPS interest rate without taking much risk.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×