NPS Calculator: Monthly investment you need to generate a pension of ₹2 lakh14 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:17 PM IST
- All Indian residents have access to the National Pension System (NPS), a voluntary defined contribution pension plan governed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
All Indian residents have access to the National Pension System (NPS), a voluntary defined contribution pension plan governed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). In order to provide a steady income after retirement, the NPS enables individuals to make monthly pension contributions during their employment period. Equity funds, corporate bonds, government securities, and alternative investment funds are just a few of the investing alternatives provided by the NPS. Depending on their risk tolerance and retirement objectives, individuals can pick investment options. Let's use an example of how much investment one has to make each month to earn a pension of Rs. 2 lakh and get opinions industry experts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×