NPS Calculator: Monthly investment you need to generate a pension of 2 lakh

Amit Sinha, Group Head, Social Security and Welfare, Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL eGovernance Infrastructure Limited)

An individual’s hard earned retirement savings may not suffice in inflationary times where the cost of commodities are increasing on a day to day basis. Therefore a running income is necessary even when a salaried working individual has retired. What provides comfort during the golden years is the convenience to walk into a bank and withdraw the monthly payment which gets credited into the individual’s bank account. In addition to the retirement savings, a monthly income is the need of the hour as it shall keep up with inflation which if not addressed in a timely manner shall erode the entire savings of the individual.