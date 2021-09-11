NPS calculator: Monthly investment you need to get 1.25 lakh/month pension

Speaking on the NPS scheme; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "In NPS scheme, the account holder can choose debt and equity exposure in single investment. One can choose up to 75 per cent equity exposure and at the time of maturity, the NPS account holder will have to buy annuity worth at least 40 per cent of the maturity amount." However, Solanki advised to keep a balance between lump sum withdrawal and pension citing, "This scheme is a pension scheme and hence one needs to keep its focus on the pension amount that would be enough to meet one's regular expenses post-retirement. So, one should buy annuity to an extent, which is enough to get a monthly pension that can meet the liquidity requirements post-retirement."

