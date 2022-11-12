On how to get 10 per cent NPS return in long term, Kartik Jhaveri, Manager — Wealth Management at Transcend Capital said, "If a person keeps debt-equity exposure in one's NPS account in 50:50 ratio, then its equity yield would be around 12 per cent in long tern and debt yield would be at least 8 per cent in long term. As the exposure is in 50:50 ratio, one equity return would be 6 per cent and one's debt return would be 4 per cent in NPS account. Adding those equity and debt returns, one's net NPS interest rate earned in long term would be 10 (6 + 4) per cent." He said that if the NPS accountholder keeps debt-equity ratio in 40:60 ratio, then in that case equity yield would go up to 7.20 per cent (12 x 0.60) and debt return would come around 3.20 per cent (8 x 0.40).

