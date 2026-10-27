NPS charges: PFRDA postpones implementation of revised PoP fee structure to December 1; what subscribers should know

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has postponed the implementation of revised charges that Points of Presence (PoPs) can collect from subscribers under the National Pension System (NPS) and NPS Lite. The new date is December 1, 2026, instead of October 1.
The revised structure, announced on August 28, 2026, provides for a one-time onboarding charge of ₹200 per Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) and an annual charge of 0.20% of assets under management (AUM) across all NPS schemes.
In its circular released on October 26, 2026, PFRDA mentioned that “the date of implementation of the revised charge structure specified therein, which was earlier prescribed as 01.10.2026, stands revised to 01.12.2026.”
It further stated, “Accordingly, the Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) shall implement the revised charge structure for deduction of applicable charges with effect from 01.12.2026.”
Here is what the change means for NPS subscribers.
Points of Presence (PoPs) are authorised intermediaries that help subscribers access NPS services, including account opening and contributions. Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) maintain subscriber records and process related transactions, including the deduction of applicable charges.
NPS-Lite was launched in 2010 to provide affordable pension coverage to unorganised-sector workers, with government co-contributions under the Swavalamban scheme. Only Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) of the Department of Posts are allowed to enrol in NPS-Lite, as fresh enrolments were discontinued after the launch of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) in 2015.
Under the 2018 PoP Regulations, PFRDA regulates the charges that Points of Presence (PoPs) can collect from subscribers.
Following the removal of the distinction between Common Schemes and schemes introduced under the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF), the regulator revised the PoP fee structure for NPS and NPS Lite schemes in its August 28, 2026, circular. The revised charges are as follows:
No. Subscribers onboarded through e-NPS who make subsequent contributions through e-NPS or D-Remit will not be liable to pay PoP charges.
However, subscribers onboarded through a PoP will remain liable for the prescribed charges even if they subsequently contribute through e-NPS or D-Remit.
According to PFRDA, a dormant account is one linked to a unique PAN across all CRAs in which no contribution is made for four consecutive quarters, as identified at the end of each quarter. Such accounts will not attract annual charges.
The circular also specifies minimum contributions of ₹250 at onboarding and ₹10 for subsequent contributions under NPS.
The revised charges will take effect from December 1, 2026, rather than October 1. Subscribers should check the PoP’s revised fees before opening an account.
According to the circular, PoPs must display their updated charge structures on their websites and clearly communicate the applicable charges to subscribers through pop-up notifications during digital onboarding.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.