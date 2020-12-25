NPS cheers investors with double-digit returns in 2020. Should you invest?

As the stock market hits fresh highs, Scheme E (equity scheme) under National Pension Scheme (NPS) soars. Scheme E Tier I Account of NPS has given an average one year return of 13.20% in 2020. HDFC Pension Management has been the top performer with 14.87% returns in Scheme E Tier I. Debt schemes under NPS continue their wonderful performance as shown earlier during the year. Scheme G of NPS which invests in government bonds and related securities, has topped the charts with double-digit returns throughout the year.