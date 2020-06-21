NPS deposit, withdrawal: What to do before June 30

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government had extended the last date till June 30 for making various investment/payment for claiming deduction for FY 2019-20. It includes National Pension Scheme (NPS) and other Section 80C investments like PPF and NSC. To incorporate this deadline extension, the income tax department has added a special provision in latest ITRs or income tax return forms when a taxpayer can mention details of tax-saving investments made during April and June and claim tax deduction for FY20.