NPS for NRIs: Eligibility, tax savings, account rules and withdrawal benefits explained

NPS for NRIs: Understand eligibility, tax benefits, Tier-I account rules, contributions and withdrawal guidelines. This guide explains how NRIs and OCIs can use India’s National Pension System for retirement planning while considering cross-border tax implications.

Shivam Shukla
Published7 Aug 2026, 02:59 PM IST
The NPS helps NRIs and OCIs build a retirement corpus through diversified investments. Understanding eligibility, tax benefits and withdrawal rules can help make informed retirement planning decisions.
The NPS helps NRIs and OCIs build a retirement corpus through diversified investments. Understanding eligibility, tax benefits and withdrawal rules can help make informed retirement planning decisions.

The National Pension System (NPS) can help Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) build a long-term retirement corpus under India's structured pension framework.

The NPS permits subscribers to invest systematically in a mix of government securities, corporate bonds, equities, and other similar asset classes to create a financial corpus that can serve as a solid retirement fund.

Furthermore, NRIs can open an NPS account, but they must meet the basic eligibility requirements. However, only Indian citizens who are residing abroad, along with Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), are permitted to make investments. Currently, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) are not permitted to subscribe to the NPS.

Having a clear understanding of these aspects is essential to planning investments. The basic details of eligibility are discussed below:

Particulars

Details

Eligible investorsNRIs and OCIs
Age limit for joining18 to 70 years
Required bank accountNRE or NRO account
Mandatory accountTier I NPS account
Tier II account availabilityNot allowed for NRIs
Maximum tax deductionUp to 2 lakh annually under the old tax regime

NPS investment rules and tax advantages for NRIs

To open an NPS account, NRIs must complete KYC requirements, including submission of a valid Indian passport, address proof and other prescribed documents. Contributions can be made through an NRE or NRO bank account.

Also Read | PFRDA extends NPS same-day investment deadline

The Tier-I account is the primary retirement account and offers tax benefits, while withdrawals are regulated to ensure long-term savings. NRIs cannot currently open a Tier-II NPS account, which is a voluntary savings option available to resident subscribers.

Under the old tax regime, NRIs can claim deductions on NPS Tier-I contributions. A deduction of up to 1.5 lakh is available under Section 80C, while an additional deduction of 50,000 can be claimed under Section 80CCD(1B). This allows eligible NRIs to reduce taxable income in India by up to 2 lakh annually, particularly on income such as rent, capital gains or other taxable sources.

Withdrawal rules and retirement benefits under NPS

NPS investments follow the EEE – Exempt-Exempt-Exempt – structure under the Indian income tax laws. Once the NRI investor reaches age 60, they can withdraw up to 60% of their accumulated corpus as a lump sum without tax liability in India. Do keep in mind that the remaining 40% must be utilised to purchase an annuity, and the pension income that is received from this annuity is taxable as per the individual applicable tax slabs.

Now, if an NRI exits before turning 60, only 20% of the entire corpus can be withdrawn, whereas 80% of the remaining corpus must be invested in an annuity. Further, upon the completion of three years, partial withdrawals of up to 25% of the total contributions are permitted for individuals to meet specific needs such as children’s education, medical treatment or marriage-related expenses.

In the unfortunate event of a subscriber's death, the entire NPS corpus is transferred to the ‘nominee’ and remains exempt from tax in India. Still, NRIs should also acknowledge and consider the tax rules of their country of residence, as annuity income or any associated withdrawals may have different implications abroad, depending on the taxation rules and regulations of the respective country.

Also Read | NPS investors now have more time to secure the same day’s NAV — what changes?

The NPS can help eligible NRIs adopt a disciplined, dedicated, and tax-efficient approach to planning for retirement while ensuring financial security across borders.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not financial or tax advice. NPS rules and benefits are subject to change. Readers should consult a qualified advisor before making investment decisions.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

NRIsTax BenefitsNPSPersonal Finance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceNPS for NRIs: Eligibility, tax savings, account rules and withdrawal benefits explained
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.