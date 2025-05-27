Moving abroad? Here's what you should do with your NPS investments.
SummaryCan you still keep investing in NPS after becoming a non-resident Indian or an overseas citizen of India? What are the compliance requirements, tax consequences, and rules around withdrawals? Read on to find out.
When you move abroad, managing your Indian investments becomes a crucial part of your long-term financial planning, whether or not you plan to return to India upon retirement.
For many, the National Pension System (NPS) represents a disciplined, tax-efficient way to save for retirement. But what happens when your residency status changes? Can you still keep investing in NPS after becoming a non-resident Indian (NRI) or an overseas citizen of India (OCI)? What are the compliance requirements, tax consequences, and rules around withdrawals?
Read on to find out.