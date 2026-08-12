NPS for platform workers: How Zomato and Swiggy delivery partners can build a retirement corpus with ₹99 contribution

Platform workers associated with companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Ola, Uber and Urban Company can use the National Pension System (NPS) to build a retirement corpus, with contributions starting at ₹99.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), in a post on X on 12 August, noted, “With NPS for Platform Workers, you can start with just ₹99 and contribute at your own pace, with no minimum and no maximum contribution limit.”

Here’s how this pension scheme works for platform workers.

What is the NPS for platform workers scheme? PFRDA introduced the NPS e-shramik (Platform Service Partner) Model through a circular dated 29 October 2025 to extend NPS to gig and platform workers. The model allows gig workers associated with digital platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Ola, Uber, and Urban Company to access the NPS.

Under PFRDA's definition, a platform service partner is an individual, including a gig worker, who provides services to users through a platform under a service contract.

The contribution structure under the model is similar to the NPS Corporate Model, but it is designed for platform workers.

PFRDA has also mentioned that platform aggregators do not need to separately register with the regulator. Instead, Points of Presence (PoPs), which facilitate NPS onboarding and related services, can enter into arrangements with aggregators to enrol their workers.

How can platform workers contribute? The contribution structure is flexible. Contributions can be made in three ways:

Platform and worker jointly: Both can contribute to the worker's NPS account.

Both can contribute to the worker's NPS account. Worker-only: The platform worker can make contributions independently.

The platform worker can make contributions independently. Platform-only: The aggregator can contribute on behalf of the worker. There is no regulatory minimum or maximum contribution threshold. However, the platform and the worker can agree on a minimum amount for every contribution.

This means workers do not necessarily have to commit to a large fixed monthly amount and can build their retirement savings gradually, depending on the contribution arrangement offered by the platform.

How does onboarding work? The onboarding process has two stages. First, the worker's KYC details, including name, address, PAN, mobile number, and bank account information, are collected. KYC can be completed through Aadhaar-based e-KYC or another method permitted by PFRDA.

A Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) will be generated after the worker gives consent. The platform can initially select the investment scheme and pension fund, but the worker can change these choices after onboarding.

Additional information, including parents' names, email ID, and nominee details, is collected subsequently in the second phase. Nominee details have to be recorded within 60 days of onboarding.

Can workers use the account across platforms? A platform worker may work simultaneously with multiple aggregators, but the individual pension account can initially be opened through only one platform aggregator.

However, the account can be shifted or ported from one aggregator to another. Workers can also move from a platform-specific pension fund scheme to the NPS Common Scheme.

What happens when a worker wants to withdraw? Exit and withdrawal provisions for platform service workers follow the rules applicable to NPS subscribers under the All Citizen Model, as specified under PFRDA's exit and withdrawal regulations.

The model therefore gives gig and platform workers access to a formal retirement savings route while allowing contributions to remain flexible as their income and work arrangements change.