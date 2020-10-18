NPS gave 12% returns in one year. Should you expect similar earnings in future?

NPS is a market-linked product. The returns in NPS schemes will be volatile. The returns could be lower or even higher that those offered currently. However like any other long term investment, the advise remains the same. Focus on your goal and do not get carried away by the short term volatility. Do not blindly move from equity to these debt instruments by merely by looking at the superior returns at this point. Understand the product well. Don't invest in NPS only for returns. The aim of this investment should be to save for your retirement for a long term. NPS offers various investment options- equity, corporate bond, government securities and alternative investment funds.