A lot of consumers ask very basic questions on National Pension System (NPS) like- what is the process of opening an NPS account, where to open an NPS account, what is the process to take out money from my NPS account and so on. Well, NPS account can be opened both online and offline and transactions can be done both ways. But here we will discuss even an easier way to resolve all your queries on NPS- download the NPS mobile application by NSDL e-Gov from the App Store or Google play store.

Having the NPS mobile App is the most convenient way to get the services or information related to NPS. You can invest and manage your NPS account on the go.

Here is the list of activities you can perform with a single touch using the NPS mobile App:

-Submit Contribute Online for Tier I & Tier II

-Request transaction statement to your registered email ID

-View and change your investment fund manager, scheme preference and percentage allocation

-Modify address using Aadhaar

-Aadhaar Seeding

-View your account details

-View current holdings

-Change your password

-Generate your password using secret question or OTP

-View last 5 contributions

-Initiate withdrawal from Tier II Account

-Change your contact details like email id or mobile number

-Register your complaints through the mobile app

-Get notifications and updated related to NPS

NPS is continuously evolving to become a better product to cater to the post retirement income needs. NPS has added over one lakh new private subscribers in Q1 of FY 2021.

