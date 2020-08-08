NPS investment options: All you need to know about Active and Auto choice

NPS investment options: All you need to know about Active and Auto choice2 min read . 01:21 PM IST
National Pension System or NPS gives the option to invest in four asset classes namely- equities, government securities, corporate debt and Alternative Investment Funds or AIFs. An NPS subscriber has to first choose the pension fund manager and then chose the investment option. A subscriber can choose from- Active option or Auto option to invest in the above mentioned asset classes. Read on to understand both the options in detail:
Active choice: This option gives subscriber the right to design his own portfolio by specifying his contribution to the asset classes as per his discretion. The subscriber has to also provide the percentage allocation to each asset class. The assets classes are as below:
Auto choice has some rules for percentage allocation to the four asset classes. The total allocation across E, C, G and A asset classes must be equal to 100%. A subscriber up to 50 years of age can invest only up to 75% of his portfolio in equities which is Asset class E. The maximum equity allocation allowed under the Active choice keeps on reducing as the subscriber gets older as below (see Table 1). A subscriber cannot invest more than 5% of the portfolio in AIFs.
Equity Asset Allocation Matrix under Active Choice of NPS
Auto choice: If an NPS subscriber does not want to design his own portfolio, he can opt for the auto choice option which uses the subscriber's age as the criteria to allocate the portfolio to different asset classes. As age increases, the individual’s exposure to equity and corporate debt tends to decrease. Depending upon the risk appetite of the subscriber, there are three different options available within ‘Auto Choice’ – Aggressive, Moderate and Conservative. The details are as below:
