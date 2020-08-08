NPS investment options: All you need to know about Active and Auto choice

Asset class E - Equity and related instruments

Asset class C - Corporate debt and related instruments

Asset class G - Government Bonds and related instruments

Asset Class A - Alternative Investment Funds including instruments like CMBS, MBS, REITS, AIFs, Invlts etc.

Auto choice has some rules for percentage allocation to the four asset classes. The total allocation across E, C, G and A asset classes must be equal to 100%. A subscriber up to 50 years of age can invest only up to 75% of his portfolio in equities which is Asset class E. The maximum equity allocation allowed under the Active choice keeps on reducing as the subscriber gets older as below (see Table 1). A subscriber cannot invest more than 5% of the portfolio in AIFs.