NPS is low-cost but it has some limitations as a retirement tool

Some investors look to investing in mutual funds and insurance products to build their retirement savings. However, compared to these, NPS is extremely low-cost. Pension fund manager fees in NPS is currently capped at 0.01% and a proposed hike in the next round of fund manager licences may bring them up to 0.09%, which is far lower than what most other financial products charge. For example, mutual fund expense ratios are capped at 2.25%, while insurance policies come riddled with even higher charges. Unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips), which are market-linked, generally have premium allocation, administration, fund manager and mortality charges. Normally, the overall charge in Ulips is 2-3% if you don’t surrender mid-way. The charges can vary from policy to policy.