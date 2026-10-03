‘Less exciting long-term savings crucial for financial security in old age’: CEA encourages pension investment

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran believes more Indians must shift investment behaviour from short-term trading to long-term savings, noting that pension assets are crucial for financial security in old age, PTI reported.
It added that of the ₹18 lakh crore corpus under the National Pension System (NPS) as of September, around 47% is invested in government securities (G-Secs), 28% in equity, and 21% in corporate debt.
“The Indian saver has shown a willingness to accept market risk or so we would like to believe. What the saver has not yet done at scale is to commit savings for a longer tenure. That is a different decision because in general Indians do not optimise for the long term,” ANI quoted Nageswaran saying. It added that he noted that behaviour shift would require trust in institutions, accessible financial information and products that do not require savers to become financial experts.
Nageswarana noted that Economic Survey data showed the share of equity and mutual funds in annual household savings rose from about 2% in FY12 to around 15% in FY25, while the share of bank deposits fell from over 58% to about 35%.
Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) flows also rose from under ₹4,000 crore in FY17 to over ₹28,000 crore in the first eight months of FY26. However, the share of pension and insurance assets in household savings remained unchanged between FY19 and FY24.
Nageswaran said India's total pension assets were about 17% of GDP, against at least 80% in OECD peer countries, indicating significant scope for expansion.
Long-term investing provides durable and sustainable financial security and peace of mind post-retirement, he said. Nageswaran was speaking virtually at a NPS Diwas event in Delhi, where he called on the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), financial intermediaries and households to work together to encourage “less exciting” long-term investing, as per the PTI report.
He added that the PFRDA is working on retirement income schemes with assured payout so retired individuals over 60 have the option to convert their accumulated corpus into steady income that lasts for your lifetime and keeps pace with inflation.
Nageswaran shared the lesson of Lord Yama's in the Katha Upanishad which describes choosing between the enduring good ‘Shreya’ and the fleeting comfort ‘Preya’, comparing it to long vs short term investing.
“A contribution to a pension account is a small, repeated choice of Shreya over trading in futures and options at very narrow frequencies and short frequencies. It's equally important for the average household and the head of those households to understand that while short-term trading may be exciting, it is the long-term savings in long-duration assets that provides for the family's health and well-being when he or she stops earning,” he stated.
Also speaking at the event, Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Lohiya said pension fund managers need to be mindful of the responsibility with which they need to manage the pension corpus of subscribers.
“It's one thing to manage a debt fund or a mutual fund and another thing to manage a pension fund. In a normal investment in a mutual fund or a share market or even a debt fund, their horizon is hardly a few years. So, I just would like to request all the pension fund managers to just keep in mind, it should not be treated as another investment scheme you are handling and it also puts a lot of responsibility on PFRDA and the people who oversee these funds that they somehow are able to keep that trust which people have put in them,” Lohiya said.
He added that the aim is for India's pension corpus to grow and become patient capital for infrastructure building — similar to foreign pension funds. “...The government is hopeful ... slowly our own pension funds will be able to provide patient capital,” Lohiya added.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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