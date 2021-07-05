NPS Lite Swavalamban subscribers can exit before 25 yrs if corpus at Rs1 lakh

As PFRDA circular issued on 2 July said, "As per the 6th amendment of exit regulations, the Swavalamban Subscribers whose accumulated pension wealth do not exceed one lakh rupees and if they are not eligible to migrate to Atal Pension Yojana (APY), can opt to exit with lump-sum payment prematurely. Those eligible subscribers, as mentioned above, are not required to continue in the Swavalmban scheme for a minimum period of twenty-five years irrespective of the receipt of the Govt of India (GoI) co-contribution under Swavalamban by them. However, if GoI's co-contribution was availed by those eligible Subscribers and the same shall be deducted along with the returns generated from the corpus at the time of their exit."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}