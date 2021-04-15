NPS maximum age to be hiked to 70, guaranteed return product proposed by PFRDA

The PFRDA is also looking at a proposal to enable employees to ‘commute’ or withdraw fully their pension pots if the size is below ₹5 lakh. This is currently permitted for pension pots below ₹2 lakh. According to Bandyopadhyay such commutation would be tax free. The regulator is eyeing an increase in subscribers in NPS by 1 million in the current financial year, up from around 6 lakh in FY 2019-20. For NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) combined, the PFRDA expects to add around 10 million new subscribers in the current financial year, up from 8.3 in the past financial year. The PFRDA oversees assets of around ₹5.78 lakh crore under NPS and APY and has 42.4 million subscribers as of 31 March 2021.

