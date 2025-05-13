How red tape is costing public sector bank employees crores in NPS savings
SummaryMost PSBs have restricted their employees from choosing any pension fund under the NPS but SBI Pension Funds that has delivered the least returns over multiple time periods.
MUMBAI : Employees of some public sector banks are unable to maximise returns on their retirement fund contributions as they have no choice but to park these savings with SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd.
