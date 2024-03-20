NPS new login norms mandate two-factor Aadhaar authentication from THIS month. Details here
As per the NPS new login norms, the Aadhaar-based login authentication will be integrated with the current user ID and password-based login process to make the CRA system accessible through two-factor authentication, the PFRDA said
Amid the rising number of online fraud cases nationwide, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is set to revamp the current login process for National Pension System (NPS) accounts by April 1, 2024.
