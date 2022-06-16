NPS new rule: Subscribers can now change asset allocation more times a year2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 04:53 PM IST
- The total number of subscribers for National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) stood at 5.33 crore
Listen to this article
For the convivence of subscribers, National Pension Scheme or NPS has increased the number of times scheme preference or investment pattern of the Tier 1 accounts can be changed in a financial year. Schemes can now be changed four times in a financial year, as compared to two earlier. But PFM or pension fund manager can be changed once in a financial year.