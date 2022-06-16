For the convivence of subscribers, National Pension Scheme or NPS has increased the number of times scheme preference or investment pattern of the Tier 1 accounts can be changed in a financial year. Schemes can now be changed four times in a financial year, as compared to two earlier. But PFM or pension fund manager can be changed once in a financial year.

Financial experts say that NPS is long-term investment product and frequent changes to scheme preference could be detrimental to wealth creation. NPS allows subscribers to invest in a mix of government securities, corporate debt and equities, according to their preferences.

NPS or National Pension Scheme investors can change scheme preference either through online or offline modes. The subscriber can change scheme preference online through his/her NPS account log-in by going to Scheme Preference Change option. This facility is also available in the NPS app.

Alternatively, a subscriber can also submit physical request (Form GOS-S3) to his/her associated Nodal Office. The form GOS-S3 can be freely downloaded from CRA Website. On receipt of physical request, the Nodal Office will update the Scheme Preference in the CRA system.

How the NPS scheme change works:

Scheme preference change for NPS is processed in T+4 day. T being the date of authorisation.

Redemption (withdrawal of units) of the existing scheme happens on T+1.

Latest available NAV will be considered for units redemption.

On T+4, units as per the revised 'scheme preference' will be credited in the subscriber's account

If scheme preference change is executed after the end of previous business day and before the beginning of next business day then the T day is considered for redemption and the request will be settled in T+3 working days

Meanwhile, the total number of subscribers for National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) stood at 5.33 crore as of June 4, PFRDA chairperson Supratim Bandyopadhyay recently said.

As of June 4, 2022, the Asset Under Management (AUM) under NPS and APY was at ₹7,39,393 crore.

The number of subscribers in the category of central government employees of NPS was 22.98 lakh and AUM at ₹21,876 crore. Total subscribers in state government employee category of NPS was 56.46 lakh and AUM at ₹3,69,837 crore in the period.