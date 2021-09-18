NPS offers triple income tax benefits. Details here

The employer’s contribution to your NPS account is tax free up to 10% of your salary subject to an annual overall ceiling of Rs. 7.50 lakhs for NPS, provident Fund and Superannuation contribution made by the employer taken together. Even though your employer does not have an NPS you can still open an NPS account and claim deduction for contribution made to your NPS account up to Rs. 1.50 lakhs under Section 80CCD(1) along with other eligible items of section 80 C. Moreover, you can claim an exclusive deduction of Rs. 50,000/- under Section 80 CCD(1B) over and above Rs. 1.50 lakhs for contribution made towards your NPS account.