NPS partial withdrawal, IMPS to SBI home loan discount: Six monetary changes from 1 February
From 1 February, users can transfer money through IMPS using just the receiver's mobile number and bank account name, without adding a beneficiary or IFSC code
Come February 2024, several monetary changes are set to take effect. From new National Pension System (NPS) withdrawal rules to changes in Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) limits, here are the key changes that will take place from next month
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message