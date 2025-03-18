Need funds but locked in NPS? Here’s how you can make partial withdrawals
Summary
- The National Pension System comes with a long lock-in period, but under certain conditions, subscribers can withdraw up to 25% of their own contributions. Understanding these rules can help you tap into your savings strategically without compromising your retirement plan.
Investing in the National Pension System (NPS) is a long-term commitment, but life doesn’t always wait until retirement. What if you need funds for a medical emergency, your child’s education, or even to start a business? While NPS has a strict lock-in period, the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) allows partial withdrawals under specific conditions—offering a way to access some of your savings without breaking the long-term retirement plan.