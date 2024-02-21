NPS partial withdrawal: The latest rules described here
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) rules define that a subscriber is allowed to make partial withdrawal but only up to 25 percent of contribution excluding the employer’s contribution
Contribution to National Pension System (NPS) is usually done for the long-term wealth creation. Nevertheless, there could be certain exigencies which call for the need to withdraw a part of the corpus.
