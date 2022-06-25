NPS pension calculator: How to get monthly income of 2 lakh

Speaking on NPS scheme, Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth at Transcend Capital said, "NPS is a voluntary contribution pension scheme in which an investor enjoys exposure of both equity and debt. However, an investor can't have more than 75 per cent exposure in equity. However, for a young investor who is ready to take high risk, 60 per cent exposure in equity and 40 per cent in debt would be a good and balanced exposure." He said that assuming long term equity return of 12 per cent and long term debt return of 8 per cent, we can expect NPS return to the tune of 10 per cent in long term.