NPS performance: Debt schemes give double-digit returns, equities remain dull

Debt schemes of National Pension System (NPS) have given wonderful double-digit returns while the returns from the equity scheme Scheme E of NPS remained muted. Scheme G of NPS is topping the charts with an average return of 12% in the last one year. Scheme G of NPS invests in government bonds and related securities. It is a low risk investment option. NPS is a low-cost retirement product offered by the government which qualifies for taxation benefits under Section 80C. It is a market linked product and does not offer any guaranteed returns. Here is a look at how different investments under NPS Tier 1 has performed.